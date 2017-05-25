Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Sole mates foot care

Elmwood Centre 277 London Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3NT
020 8648 5792
www.ageuk.org.uk/merton
info@ageukmerton.org.uk

About Sole mates foot care

General foot care and nail cutting service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Merton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 50 living in Merton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
