Support group

Sporting Memories Group

Alderney Community Centre and Social Club 287 Herbert Avenue Parkstone, Poole, Dorset,
BH12 4HT
01202 207310
www.pramacare.co.uk
bridget.barrett@pramacare.co.uk

About Sporting Memories Group

This is a friendly group who like to share sporting memories and reminisce over sporting events. The group believe in the power of stories to reignite connections between generations and combat the effects of dementia, depression and loneliness. Those who are able to usually participate in a gentle sporting activity, for example short mat bowls, darts etc. The group is run in conjunction with Sporting Memories Network and Poole Social Prescription Service.

Who runs this service

  • Prama

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people with an interest in sports, including people who are living with dementia together with their carer/relative

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
