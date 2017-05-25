About Sporting Memories Network - Sheffield Crystal Peaks Library

Sporting Memories Network support older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport. By sharing memories of sporting moments and tapping into a passion for sport, Sporting Memories Network help people to connect with others and with their past, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings that otherwise remain hidden away. Many of the groups include the opportunity to take part in gentle exercise and to try out accessible sports as part of the sessions.