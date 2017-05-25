About Sturminster Newton Diners Club

Diners are provided with a two course, home cooked meal with tea and coffee for a reasonable charge. Both the diners and the volunteers benefit from attending the lunch club as it gives them the opportunity for a friendly chat, a chance to make new friendships, and the opportunity to leave the home environment once a month. The diners club is an extremely important service for older people because as well as providing a chance for social interaction, it also gives the charity an opportunity to promote its other activities and to share other relevant information.