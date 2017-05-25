Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Sturminster Newton Diners Club

Stour View Day Centre Bath Road, Sturminster Newton,
DT10 1DR
01258 475582
www.acnorthdorset.org.uk
info@acnorthdorset.org.uk

About Sturminster Newton Diners Club

Diners are provided with a two course, home cooked meal with tea and coffee for a reasonable charge. Both the diners and the volunteers benefit from attending the lunch club as it gives them the opportunity for a friendly chat, a chance to make new friendships, and the opportunity to leave the home environment once a month. The diners club is an extremely important service for older people because as well as providing a chance for social interaction, it also gives the charity an opportunity to promote its other activities and to share other relevant information.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern North Dorset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
