Support group

Sunday Afternoon Tea Party

2 Grosvenor Gardens, London,
SW1W 0DH
01535 632592
www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk
info@contact-the-elderly.org.uk

About Sunday Afternoon Tea Party

Monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for older people who are isolated.

Who runs this service

  • Contact the Elderly

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 75 years who live alone with little or no support from friends, family or statutory services

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
