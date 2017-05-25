The Sundial Centre day care service provides care, support and stimulation for older people, including those with mild to moderate dementia. It welcomes people from all backgrounds and cultures. The service is tailored to meet individual needs and aims to maintain and promote independence, encourage social interaction, restore self-esteem, create a lively and friendly atmosphere where everyone is made to feel welcome and provide a stimulating environment with a variety of activities.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17