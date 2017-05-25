Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Sundial Centre

11 Shipton Street, London,
E2 7RU
020 3828 3928
www.peabody.org.uk
sundial@peabody.org.uk

About Sundial Centre

The Sundial Centre day care service provides care, support and stimulation for older people, including those with mild to moderate dementia. It welcomes people from all backgrounds and cultures. The service is tailored to meet individual needs and aims to maintain and promote independence, encourage social interaction, restore self-esteem, create a lively and friendly atmosphere where everyone is made to feel welcome and provide a stimulating environment with a variety of activities.

Who runs this service

  • Peabody

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 65 years of age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017