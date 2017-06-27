Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Tai Chi - Torrington Hospital

Torrington Cottage Hospital Calf Street, Torrington, Devon,
EX38 7BJ
01805 622666
www.torrage.org.uk
enquiries@torrage.org.uk

About Tai Chi - Torrington Hospital

Tai Chi is an ancient set of exercises which are based on a martial art, but a lot of it is now practiced for the health benefits. These include; improved flexibility, coordination, endurance, stamina, strength and relaxation. It's particularly beneficial for people with arthritis. The movement is soft and gentle. The instructor has 40 years experience of practising Tai Chi all over the world.

Who runs this service

  • TTVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in North Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
