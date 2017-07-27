About The Banstead Centre

The Banstead Centre offers residents a friendly and sociable place to meet for fun activities, exercise classes or just a chat over coffee. Membership is available for the over 50s, and provides access to activities such as art classes, table tennis, tai chi, bridge and IT tuition in the Internet Cafe. Members can also enjoy a home cooked hot lunch in the dining room, or just a light snack from the Hammond Cafe. There is also a reasonably priced hairdresser, therapeutic care and foot clinic on site, we share our premises with Age Concern Banstead and Citizens Advice Reigate & Banstead.