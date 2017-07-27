Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Bradbury

37B Grange Road, Kingston upon Thames,
KT1 2RA
020 8549 1230
www.staywellservices.org.uk
bradbury@staywellservices.org.uk

About The Bradbury

The Bradbury Centre is a social centre in the heart of Kingston with social activities, wellbeing and learning as well as a lovely cafe offering an appetising range of drinks, snacks and meals, including home-made cakes, soups and a roast lunch. The Bradbury makes the perfect place to meet with friends and grab a coffee or a bite to eat. Activities and events are open to all members regardless of ability. The encouraging tutors, facilitators and volunteers are supportive and understanding of needs and make joining a new group an easy thing to do.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults over 50
  • Residents of the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
