About The Netties

The NET Choir, known as The Netties, was formed from the combined singing groups of Garforth and the villages. They practise weekly under the careful guidance of Jackie. The choir has now attained a dedicated following, who come and listen to their performances at local events. The choir welcomes new members at all times. Anyone can join in, no matter what their standard is. It's all for a bit of fun and everyone's enjoyment.