Support group

The Netties

Parlington House Beech View Aberford, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS25 3BX
0113 287 4784
www.netgarforth.org
info@netgarforth.org

About The Netties

The NET Choir, known as The Netties, was formed from the combined singing groups of Garforth and the villages. They practise weekly under the careful guidance of Jackie. The choir has now attained a dedicated following, who come and listen to their performances at local events. The choir welcomes new members at all times. Anyone can join in, no matter what their standard is. It's all for a bit of fun and everyone's enjoyment.

Who runs this service

  • Garforth Neighbourhood Elders Team

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over the age of 60 (except carers - open age), including people with dementia friends and family
  • Residents of Leeds city postcodes LS25, LS26, LS15; parts of WF10 run by Leeds City Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
