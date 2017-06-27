Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Rainbow Club

The Community Room 1 Litchdon Street, Barnstaple, Devon,
EX32 8ND
01271 324488
www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk
info@ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk

About The Rainbow Club

Social activities and outings for older people in the local community.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern Barnstaple & District

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 60 living in Barnstaple and District (approx 5 mile radius)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017