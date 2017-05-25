Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The Sight & Hearing Service

Albert Jacob House 62 Roman Road, London, London,
E2 0PG
020 7364 6656
bit.ly/28SNTj8
sightandhearing@towerhamlets.gov.uk

About The Sight & Hearing Service

Services includes:- Social work support; information, support and advice; needs assessment of your needs with regard to sight loss, hearing loss and dual sensory loss; support services to meet eligible needs following assessment, support planning including specialist equipment; rehabilitation training and equipment to encourage independent living skills; mobility training; classes in Braille and advice on IT equipment; communication, access to BSL interpreters, a BSL video link and access to interpreters in community languages; links with local community groups and the NHS who work with adults that have a sensory loss.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above who are deaf, blind, who have a hearing loss, visual loss or a dual sensory loss
  • Residents of London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
