Support group

The Woodhatch Centre

Whitebeam Drive, Reigate, Surrey,
RH2 7LS
01737 221030
www.staywellservices.org.uk
enquiries_woodhatch@staywellservices.org.uk

About The Woodhatch Centre

The Woodhatch Centre is a modern community centre providing a warm and friendly environment for all those seeking activity and companionship. While the centre offers activities for all age groups, it acts as a lively social hub for the over 50s. A wide range of activities are on offer for seniors, from line dancing to tai chi; painting for pleasure to IT and iPad tuition; and singing to board games. Reasonably priced homemade hot and cold food is available from the centre's cafe, Down the Hatch. The centre has a large comfortable reception area, a dining area, and various activity rooms. Also on site, a hairdressers, podiatrist and beauty therapist - all reasonably priced and available by appointment for members and non-members.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults over 50
  • Residents of Surrey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
