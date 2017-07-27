About The Woodhatch Centre

The Woodhatch Centre is a modern community centre providing a warm and friendly environment for all those seeking activity and companionship. While the centre offers activities for all age groups, it acts as a lively social hub for the over 50s. A wide range of activities are on offer for seniors, from line dancing to tai chi; painting for pleasure to IT and iPad tuition; and singing to board games. Reasonably priced homemade hot and cold food is available from the centre's cafe, Down the Hatch. The centre has a large comfortable reception area, a dining area, and various activity rooms. Also on site, a hairdressers, podiatrist and beauty therapist - all reasonably priced and available by appointment for members and non-members.