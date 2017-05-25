Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Thursday Lunch Club

Stella Peskett Millennium Hall Mights Road, Southwold, Suffolk,
IP18 6BE
01502 724549
www.southwoldvhc.com
vhcsouthwold@btconnect.com

About Thursday Lunch Club

Held weekly at the Southwold Stella Peskett Millennium Hall, it provides an opportunity to socialise informally over morning coffee and afterwards to enjoy a light lunch. For many elderly and disabled residents in particular it is a much valued chance to stay in touch with friends and the wider community. Around 35 local people regularly attend, some every week, others on an occasional basis. Transport is provided for those who need it. The small cost per head is made possible with the support of a team of rotating volunteers. The Lunch Club is proving very popular indeed and is regarded by the trustees as a natural and highly appropriate development of the Charity's core services.

Who runs this service

  • Southwold and District Voluntary Help Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the areas of Southwold, Reydon, Walberswick, Wangford, Wrentham and district. Self-referrals accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017