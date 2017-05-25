About Thursday Lunch Club

Held weekly at the Southwold Stella Peskett Millennium Hall, it provides an opportunity to socialise informally over morning coffee and afterwards to enjoy a light lunch. For many elderly and disabled residents in particular it is a much valued chance to stay in touch with friends and the wider community. Around 35 local people regularly attend, some every week, others on an occasional basis. Transport is provided for those who need it. The small cost per head is made possible with the support of a team of rotating volunteers. The Lunch Club is proving very popular indeed and is regarded by the trustees as a natural and highly appropriate development of the Charity's core services.