Support group

Tingley Country Cafe

Westerton Court Community Centre Westerton Close Tingley, Wakefield, West Yorkshire,
WF3 1ST
0113 272 5104
www.cbft.co.uk
ciaran.bingham@hotmail.com

About Tingley Country Cafe

Monthly cafe offering a big hearty breakfast, help, support and friendship.

Who runs this service

  • Ciaran Bingham Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the surrounding area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
