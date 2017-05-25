Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Toenail-cutting Service

Peartree Centre 1 Chadds Lane Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire,
MK6 3EB
01908 557885
www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

About Toenail-cutting Service

Age UK Milton Keynes provides a toenail-cutting home service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Milton Keynes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and people with a physical disability, or learning disability, who can no longer manage to cut their own toenails
  • Residents of the Milton Keynes area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
