Wardrew Road, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HB
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About Tools Company

In the shed, men can enjoy spending a few hours a week helping to renovate donated tools for a good cause and making something to sell. Experience and skill levels are not important. Men in Sheds aims for older men to: meet kindred spirits; refurbish and renovate tools and garden equipment so they are no longer rusty, redundant, and forgotten but perfectly workable items; make rustic garden/allotment items (benches, bird boxes, Planters etc) from donated recycled materials; enjoy a fine selection of tea and biscuits whilst discussing the local and global situation, and put together suggestions for setting the world to rights; donate tools to charities and organisations, both in UK and Africa, or to be sold to local people to raise money for Age UK Exeter.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Men aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


