Support group

Two's Company - Voluntary Visiting Service

Age UK Exeter 138 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HS
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About Two's Company - Voluntary Visiting Service

Age UK Exeter provides a variety of social support help and groups for older people. Voluntary visiting: older people living alone and experiencing isolation are visited by volunteers who offer friendship and social support. Careline telephone contact service: a chat and social support through telephone contact two or three times a week, to people living alone and who have few social outlets. Soundbase hard of hearing group: this is a small social group for older people whose hearing loss prevents them from joining larger groups and participating in ordinary social activities. Residential and nursing home visiting: volunteers can also visit groups of people and individuals in local residential and nursing homes for a chat.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
