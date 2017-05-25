About Vida Walsh Activity Centre

The Vida Walsh Activity Centre offers a wide range of activities designed to help older people create and achieve goals for a happier life, including: arts and crafts; exercise classes; an 'Out and About Club' organising self-help day trips using older people's Freedom Passes; computer and internet classes; free massage sessions and a lunch club on Tuesdays and Fridays. The centre also holds one-off cultural events and entertainment.