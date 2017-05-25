Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Vida Walsh Activity Centre

2B Saltoun Road, London,
SW2 1EP
020 7326 1780
www.ageuk.org.uk/lambeth
info@ageuklambeth.org.uk

About Vida Walsh Activity Centre

The Vida Walsh Activity Centre offers a wide range of activities designed to help older people create and achieve goals for a happier life, including: arts and crafts; exercise classes; an 'Out and About Club' organising self-help day trips using older people's Freedom Passes; computer and internet classes; free massage sessions and a lunch club on Tuesdays and Fridays. The centre also holds one-off cultural events and entertainment.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lambeth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Lambeth

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
