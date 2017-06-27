Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Visually Impaired Reading Group

Unit 9 The Market, Dartmouth, Devon,
TQ6 9SE
01803 839354
www.dartmouthcaring.co.uk
enquiries@dartmouthcaring.co.uk

About Visually Impaired Reading Group

This monthly cafe allows people with visual impairment to enjoy books and chat and share experiences with other people in similar circumstances. There are some guests speakers and advisers on occasion but the emphasis is on conversation and company. People can obtain advice and information in an informal setting. Dartmouth Caring provides information, advice and services to vulnerable adults and older people in Dartmouth and surrounding villages.

Who runs this service

  • Dartmouth Caring

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Social and interactive group for people with visual impairment with monthly audio book to read and then discuss at the groups. Specialist guests occasionally. Facilitated by Dartmouth Caring with paid attendence of local librarian. Informative and friendly get together with tea and cakes.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
