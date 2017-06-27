This monthly cafe allows people with visual impairment to enjoy books and chat and share experiences with other people in similar circumstances. There are some guests speakers and advisers on occasion but the emphasis is on conversation and company. People can obtain advice and information in an informal setting. Dartmouth Caring provides information, advice and services to vulnerable adults and older people in Dartmouth and surrounding villages.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17