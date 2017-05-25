Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Welcome Woodland Garden Club

Maybridge Keystone Centre, Worthing, West Sussex,
BN12 6JD
07827 924151
www.breathingspaces.co/projects/
info@breathingspaces.co

About Welcome Woodland Garden Club

Year-round assisted gardening and access to nature for people living with dementia and other support needs. The club takes place in a dementia-friendly garden or in a heated yurt in the garden, at a welcoming community centre in Worthing. The structured but relaxed and flexible programme of garden-related activities is run by experienced horticultural therapists and can increase wellbeing through enjoyment, anxiety reduction, stimulation and social interaction. Members of the group feel part of the community and are proud of their achievements. Tasks are adapted to suit changing abilities and interests and the emphasis is on providing a positive experience.

Who runs this service

  • Breathing Spaces

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with support needs including dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
