Well-Being at Home

CARM The Appledore Christian Centre The Street Appledore, Ashford, Kent,
TN26 2AE
01233 758122
www.carmromneymarsh.org.uk
office@carmromneymarsh.org.uk

About Well-Being at Home

The Well-Being at Home service, run by Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM), helps relieve social isolation among older people. A volunteer Befriender can visit for 1-2 hours weekly or fortnightly for social interaction; they are not able to carry out personal care or household chores. They also have volunteers who can telephone older people on a regular basis for a chat.

Who runs this service

  • Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults in Romney Marsh and rural Ashford, who are socially isolated or unable to leave their homes without assistance, including people in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
