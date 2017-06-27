About Wellbeing Centre

Lunch club, with lunch served at 12.30. Other activities provided include exercises, tai chi, reflexology and art and craft groups, history group discussion. Information and advice also provided. Referrals from potential service user, families and professionals welcomed. The Wellbeing Centre can assist potential service users interact with Dial-A-Ride etc. where necessary. People with dementia are welcome to use the service, but would need to be sufficiently independent to be able to make use of the centre without being placed at undue risk.