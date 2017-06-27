Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Wellbeing Centre

52 Old Castle Street, London,
E1 7AJ
020 7247 6943
www.toynbeehall.org.uk/activities-for-over-50s
Shiria.khatun@toynbeehall.org.uk or Abul.azad@toynbeehall.org.uk

About Wellbeing Centre

Lunch club, with lunch served at 12.30. Other activities provided include exercises, tai chi, reflexology and art and craft groups, history group discussion. Information and advice also provided. Referrals from potential service user, families and professionals welcomed. The Wellbeing Centre can assist potential service users interact with Dial-A-Ride etc. where necessary. People with dementia are welcome to use the service, but would need to be sufficiently independent to be able to make use of the centre without being placed at undue risk.

Who runs this service

  • Toynbee Hall

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged over 50 and living in Tower Hamlets or City of London

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
