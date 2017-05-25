About Whitton Social Centre

Whitton Social Centre is a community resource that offers a wide range of attractions. The objective is to encourage people to enjoy a healthy and rewarding life that makes living longer a real cause for celebration, keeping physically and mentally active. Whitton Social Centre offers: monthly private and confidential health checks to individuals by a registered general nurse; advice on health, well being, exercise and healthy ageing (Tai Chi, reflexology, chair based exercise); blood pressure checks; weight checks; a centre for the community; social activities (eg Zumba classes, bingo, reading groups, arts and craft). An assessment will be needed before joining the centre.