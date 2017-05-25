Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Whitton Social Centre

Whitton Social Centre 111a Kneller Road, Twickenham,
TW2 7DT
020 8894 4963
www.ageuk.org.uk/richmonduponthames/our-services/benefits-advice/
info@ageukrichmond.org.uk

About Whitton Social Centre

Whitton Social Centre is a community resource that offers a wide range of attractions. The objective is to encourage people to enjoy a healthy and rewarding life that makes living longer a real cause for celebration, keeping physically and mentally active. Whitton Social Centre offers: monthly private and confidential health checks to individuals by a registered general nurse; advice on health, well being, exercise and healthy ageing (Tai Chi, reflexology, chair based exercise); blood pressure checks; weight checks; a centre for the community; social activities (eg Zumba classes, bingo, reading groups, arts and craft). An assessment will be needed before joining the centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Richmond-upon-Thames

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

