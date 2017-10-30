Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Woodchurch Meeting Point

The Bonny Cravat Public House Woodchurch, Ashford, Kent,
TN26 3QQ
01233 758122
www.carmromneymarsh.org.uk
office@carmromneymarsh.org.uk

About Woodchurch Meeting Point

Meeting Points are weekly or monthly social drop-ins across the Romney Marsh and rural Ashford area, run by Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM), which gives older people the opportunity to socialise on a regular basis. There is an Information Point with leaflets about local services. Regular outreach sessions are held by Hi-Kent and other organisations. There is also a programme of guest speakers and other activities on offer.

Who runs this service

  • Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM)

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in the Romney Marsh, rural Ashford, including people in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
