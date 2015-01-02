Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Lillyfields Care

Office 1 - First floor, Langstone Gate, Solent Road, Havant,
PO9 1TR
023 9247 1555
www.lillyfieldscare.com

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Diane Mary Wesson Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017