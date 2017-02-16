Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Linkage Community Trust 168 Wetmore Road

168 Wetmore Road, Burton On Trent,
DE14 1QS
01522 696472
www.linkage.org.uk

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Linkage Community Trust

Registered manager

Carolyn Close

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017