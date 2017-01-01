Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Linlithgow Care Home

45 St Ninian's Road, Colthill, Linlithgow,
EH49 7BW
01506 842482

About Linlithgow Care Home

Linlithgow is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care in West Lothian, close to the M9. Some rooms have views across the landscaped gardens, and all are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has its own minibus for trips out, and other activities include professional entertainment, arts and crafts, animal therapy and gardening, including helping to keep the raised flowerbeds smart. The gardens also have a fishpond. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapy services.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Lothian

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

