Domiciliary care

Lion Court

Unit 16, Lion Court, Kings Drive, Kings Business Park, Prescot,
L34 1BN
0151 489 5501
www.alternativefuturesgroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Alternative Futures Group Limited

Registered manager

Keith Ley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
