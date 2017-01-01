Llys Newydd is a purpose-built home providing dementia, residential and respite care in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, near the A48, and with scenic views across the Welsh countryside. Some rooms are en suite, all have TV points and a nurse call system, and some also have views across the garden. There is a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, as well as a mobile shop and a library service. Organised activities including gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events and church services. There is a patio, courtyard garden and a smaller secure garden.

