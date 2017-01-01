Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Llys Newydd Care Centre

Heol Lotwen, Capel Hendre, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire,
SA18 3RP
01269 832472

About Llys Newydd Care Centre

Llys Newydd is a purpose-built home providing dementia, residential and respite care in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, near the A48, and with scenic views across the Welsh countryside. Some rooms are en suite, all have TV points and a nurse call system, and some also have views across the garden. There is a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, as well as a mobile shop and a library service. Organised activities including gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events and church services. There is a patio, courtyard garden and a smaller secure garden.

Accommodation

  • 35Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 27Single rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
