Lomond Court is a purpose-built home in the town of Glenrothes, Fife, near the A92. It provides dementia and nursing care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly with a nurse call system. Residents have a choice of lounge areas plus an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests. There_s a hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, a caf?, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, musical events and trips to places of interest. There are gardens with raised flowerbeds, a patio area and a summerhouse.

