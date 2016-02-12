Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

London Quality Care Services

Unit 3, Sandow Commercial Estate, Hayes,
UB3 4QH
020 8573 8838
www.londonqualitycareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • London Quality Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
