Lunan Court in Arbroath is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care. Some rooms look out onto its landscaped garden with sea views, and all are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, animal therapy, baking and quizzes, and the home has its own minibus. There is a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, as well as a bar service, while small pets are allowed. Outside are raised flowerbeds and a secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.