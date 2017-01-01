About Lynn of Lorne Care Home

Lynn of Lorne Care Home is purpose-built and designed to promote small group living as the home aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere and a sense of family to help residents feel relaxed. The Head of Care is supported by qualified nurses, experienced in caring for those with physical disabilities, high dependency needs, those who are terminally ill, and those who become infirm. Each resident is allocated a nurse and carer who will soon become a familiar face and answer any queries or anxieties you or your relatives may have. They are responsible for assessing needs and preparing a care plan, as well as delivering and evaluating the care received. Lynn of Lorne also operates using teams of nursing and care staff, who will support you during your settling in period as well as ensure the delivery of a more individualised and personal service.