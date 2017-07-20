Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

M&N Healthcare Edgbaston

Office 25, 48 Calthorpe Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham,
B15 1TH
0121 454 9611
www.mandnhealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Mariana Njie Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
