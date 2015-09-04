Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

MacIntyre Milton Keynes Support

Great Holm Learning Centre, 54 Haddon, Great Holm, Milton Keynes,
MK8 9HP
01908 968130
www.macintyrecharity.org

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • MacIntyre Care

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
