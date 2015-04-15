Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Magna Care Centre

Arrowsmith Road, Canford Magna, Wimborne,
BH21 3BQ
01202 601831
About Magna Care Centre

The Magna is a purpose-built care centre in Wimborne, Dorset, providing residential and specialist nursing care for trial stays, short stays, convalescent care and long term care. The home enjoys impressive views over the beautiful local countryside, which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the abundance of rare flora and fauna. The home has been constructed in a Mediterranean style and lies within landscaped grounds featuring palms and numerous other exotic plants, creating an attractive and distinctive environment. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 56Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Poole

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Freeman

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
