Domiciliary care

Maiden Care Services Limited

Business And Technology Centre, Bessemer Drive, Stevenage,
SG1 2DX
01438 310034
www.maidencare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Maiden Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Perpetua Mtisi

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
