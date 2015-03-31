Maitland Park is a purpose-designed building in Camden, London, close to local shops and amenities. The home has strong links with the local community providing opportunities to join interest groups and local events. Maitland Park can accommodate up to 60 residents who will each have their own single bedroom with en suite WC and shower. There are spacious communal areas such as an activities room, caf? and dining areas, together with exercise and pamper rooms and a hairdresser.

