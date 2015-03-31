Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Maitland Park Care Home

Maitland Park Road, Maitland Villas, London,
NW3 2DU
020 7424 6700

About Maitland Park Care Home

Maitland Park is a purpose-designed building in Camden, London, close to local shops and amenities. The home has strong links with the local community providing opportunities to join interest groups and local events. Maitland Park can accommodate up to 60 residents who will each have their own single bedroom with en suite WC and shower. There are spacious communal areas such as an activities room, caf? and dining areas, together with exercise and pamper rooms and a hairdresser.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Camden

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Charles-Dover

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
