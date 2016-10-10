Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Manu Integrity Services Limited

58A Birley Moor Road, Sheffield,
S12 4WD
0114 265 0342

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Manu Integrity Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
