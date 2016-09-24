Maple Court is a purpose-built home in Stafford, offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care and is easily reached from the M6. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, phone sockets and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes and professional entertainers. There is a large, landscaped garden with a fishpond and aviary as well as a secure patio area. There is also a small indoor garden and conservatory.

