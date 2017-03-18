Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Maple Lodge (Stafford)

Rotherwood Drive, Rowley Park, Stafford,
ST17 9AF
01785 255259
About Maple Lodge (Stafford)

Maple Lodge offers dementia residential care from a purpose-built location in Stafford, close to the M6. It has a quiet lounge and an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and interests. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal therapies and organised trips to local places of interest. The home has a GP service and a mobile hairdresser. There is a lawned garden with raised flowerbeds.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Shane Talbot

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
