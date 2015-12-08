Margaret House is located in a quiet residential area in the heart of Abbots Langley, offering residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short breaks and enablement for those living within the community. Accommodation is spread across five bungalows, each with its own garden, and a wide range of communal areas including lounges, dining areas, cosy corners and more. Each room is fully furnished, and a few offer en suite facilities as well. The activity team runs a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and outings.

