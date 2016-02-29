Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Marlborough Lodge

83-84 London Road, Marlborough,
SN8 2AN
01672 512288

About Marlborough Lodge

A small privately run residential care home, Marlborough Lodge Care Home aims to provide a high staffing ratio to residents with a homely atmosphere, a warm communal area and personalised bedrooms. Car parking facilities are at the rear of the home together with a small private garden. Activities and day trips are organised regularly, including entertainers and performers, and the home also helps their residents to organise and attend overnight holidays.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 7Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Fidelity Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
