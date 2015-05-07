Marrams is a purpose-built care home accommodating three residents in single ground floor en suite bedrooms. There is a shared lounge/dining area and large family kitchen. Residents are encouraged to remain as independent as possible while being given full support in areas where they need help. There is a drinks station where residents can make their own drinks if they wish and snacks and fruit are always available. Visitors and families are welcome at any time.

