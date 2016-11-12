Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Mayfair Homecare

1 Creswell Corner, Anchor Hill, Knaphill, Woking,
GU21 2JD
01483 799138
www.robertscareagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Mayfair Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Tafadzwa Chitauro

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
