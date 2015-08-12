Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Mayfair Lodge

The Walk, Potters Bar,
EN6 1QN
01707 871800
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Mayfair Lodge

Mayfair Lodge is a modern, purpose built care home in the heart of Potters Bar, with excellent transport links with both the M25 and A1M nearby. It offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short breaks and day care. The home has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities, but residents are welcome to bring in their own possessions and make it their own. A landscaped garden with raised flower beds and colourful plants surrounds the home and is designed to stimulate the senses. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities for residents.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Makwangwala

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
