Residential care home

Maynell House

Maynell House Residential Home, High Road East, Felixstowe,
IP11 9PU
01394 272731
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Maynell House

Maynell House is a short distance from the town centre in a residential part of Old Felixstowe, so shops and amenities are close by. Formerly Felixstowe College, it is he a late Victorian listed building, extended and refurbished to retain its original features. All the bedrooms offer en suite facilities, television and telephone access, and residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home . Residents can enjoy two acres of landscaped gardens, filled with mature trees and carefully tended lawns offering a variety of interesting surroundings and places to rest. The proximity of the nearby sea and cliffs also give the opportunity of a number of different short walks.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 23Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Judith Morgan-Worrall

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

