Meadowlands is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Aberdare, convenient for the M4, offering dementia and nursing care. Many rooms are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, hairdressing salon, plus chiropody and other therapeutic services. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events and church services, plus outings to local places such as the library, parks and museum. There is a courtyard hard plus a secure patio area.

