Domiciliary care

Mears Care - Old Stratford

Unit 4, Furtho Court, Towcester Road, Old Stratford, Milton Keynes,
MK19 6AN
01908 268640
www.mearsgroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Mears Care Limited

Registered manager

Alison Arroyo-Carcel

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
